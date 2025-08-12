University student loses RM187,800 in phone scam in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A university student lost RM187,800 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate posing as a Touch ‘n Go representative.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed the incident occurred between Aug 4 and 9.

The 26-year-old victim received a call from a scammer accusing her of misusing the app and involvement in money laundering.

The suspect pressured her into making multiple bank transfers for supposed investigations.

The victim transferred money from her savings and her parents’ account without their knowledge.

She also handed over jewellery, including three bracelets and five rings, to a masked suspect in Setiu.

The victim filed a police report after realising she had been deceived.

Police urge the public to verify suspicious calls using the “Semak Mule” app.

The National Scam Response Centre hotline at 997 is available for verification before transfers. - Bernama