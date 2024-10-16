Floods: Increase in evacuees reported in several states this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees across several states has risen to 4,423 individuals seeking shelter in 34 temporary relief centres as of 10 this morning, a notable increase from the 4,147 reported last night.

In Kedah, the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that 1,477 evacuees from four districts namely Baling, Kota Setar, Pendang and Pokok Sena were placed in 11 relief centres compared to 1,285 people recorded last night.

According to the official Public Info Banjir website, the water levels in Sungai Anak Bukit at TAR Bridge and Taman Aman in Kota Setar exceeded the danger level, 1.91 metres (m) and 2.99 m respectively.

In Melaka, the number of displaced individuals in Jasin has risen to 197, up from 187 last night. They are accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum, and SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob.

The water level in Sungai Kesang, Jasin, is reported to be above the alert level at 5.01 m.

In Perak, the number of evacuees has risen to 1,114, an increase from 1,031 reported last night. This surge involves residents from five districts: Perak Tengah, Kerian, Kuala Kangsar, Muallim, and Hilir Perak, who are being accommodated in eight relief centres.

Three rivers in the state have exceeded the danger level, specifically Sungai Rui and Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, with readings of 165.98 m and 112.01 m, respectively. Additionally, Sungai Bidor in Hilir Perak reached 3.73 m.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees in Temerloh has also increased to 1,552 individuals taking shelter in nine relief centres, up from 1,481 in seven centres last night. The water level in Sungai Semantan in the district is reported to be above the warning level at 36.18 m.

Meanwhile, in Johor, the situation remains stable with 17 evacuees currently accommodated at SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat, a slight increase from 15 reported last night.

The water levels in four rivers in the district: Sungai Lenik, Sungai Simpang Kanan, Sungai Sembrong, and Sembrong Dam, have exceeded the warning level.

In Selangor, both Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat have recorded an increase in evacuees, now totalling 66, up from 46. They are being housed at Balai Raya Kampung Alah Batu and SK Sungai Serai.

The water level in Sungai Bernam in Hulu Selangor district has also surpassed the danger level, reaching 27.68 m.