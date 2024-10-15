High tides: Hilir Perak residents urged to remain vigilant

SUNGAI SIPUT: Residents in Hilir Perak are urged to remain vigilant as high tides are expected from today until Oct 21, which may result in stagnant water.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said appropriate measures needed to be taken, as the situation could lead to some flood victims in the district having to stay longer in relief centres.

“The release of water from the Chenderoh Dam, coinciding with high tides (in Hilir Perak), will prevent the water from flowing into the sea, resulting in stagnant water conditions.

“We hope that everyone, especially the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) and the public, will stay alert, as we need to be prepared at all times,” he told reporters during his visit to a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lasah today.

Earlier, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage said on its Facebook page that the high tide phenomenon was expected to last for seven days starting today, with water levels ranging from 3.1m to 3.4m in Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk.

The department also advised the public to be alert and make early preparations for floods based on forecasts from the relevant agencies.