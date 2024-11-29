PUTRAJAYA: Leave for all Cabinet ministers has been frozen due to the current flood situation in the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In fact, he said all ministers and deputy ministers have been instructed to go to the flood-hit areas to provide necessary assistance.

“All ministers have been told to go to the ground now. Yes, the leave has been frozen for them,” he said when asked whether the leave for his Cabinet members would be frozen due to the flood situation.

Anwar was met after performing Friday prayers with over 500 congregants at Surau Pudina, Precinct 17 here today.

The flood situation has worsened in several states today, causing the number of flood victims in several states to increase sharply, with Kelantan recording the highest number, with 59,232 people having been evacuated to 221 relief centres (PPS) as of this morning. In Terengganu, 20,911 people from 5,916 families were currently taking shelter in 232 PPS.

Other states also affected by the floods are Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

METMalaysia has also issued a continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Johor, until tomorrow.