KOTA BHARU: A man died after being electrocuted when his home in Kampung Banir Belikong, Pasir Puteh, was flooded early this morning.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Mohd Rukiman Ab Rahman said the incident occurred at 4.30 am when Tuan Mohd Zakaria Tuan Ismail, 33, was believed to have been attempting to unplug a washing machine located behind his house after floodwaters rose to about one metre.

“The victim, who was wet, was electrocuted before falling and being swept away by the floodwaters into the river behind his house,“ he said when contacted.

He added that the fire department received an emergency call at 4.55 am and a team arrived at the scene about three minutes later.

Rukiman said Tuan Mohd Zakaria’s body was found entangled in a tree by the riverbank near his home at 5.30 am and was later brought to Hospital Tengku Anis Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Tuan Muhammad Tuan Ismail, 38, said the incident occurred after he and his brother had returned from surveying the flood-affected areas around Kampung Bukit Abal.

“I rushed to his house with another sibling to search for him, but the water level was too deep and the current too strong for us to find him, until the fire department team arrived,“ he said.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood evacuees rose to 97 this morning from 41 last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) reported that 56 people from 22 families were being housed at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Belaoh, Masjid Kayu Ulul Albab, Masjid Laklok, Balai Raya Beris Pak Abu, and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tenang in Besut district.

In Marang, 41 people from 10 families are at SK Rawai.

The levels of rivers at five stations have exceeded the danger points. They are Sungai Setiu at Kampung Bukit, Setiu; Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, Besut; Sungai Besut at Kampung La, Besut; Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, announced that the number of flood evacuees remained at 28 from eight families, as at 9 am.

The evacuees, from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak in Segamat are being housed at Balai Raya Batu Badak.

“Johor Bahru, Segamat, Batu Pahat, and Kulai are expected to be cloudy today, while Muar, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, and Tangkak are forecast to be sunny, and Mersing is expected to experience rain. The level of Sungai Paya Dato, Mersing has reached the alert point of 1.83 metres,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PERAK has been hit by floods again, with one relief centre opened at SK Haji Parit Aman in the Kerian district last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) in a statement reported that as at 8 am, 20 people from seven families from Kampung Parit Ali Kalang and Kampung Parit Air Itam 2 are taking shelter at the centre.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain in Hulu Perak and storms in other districts this afternoon.