Floods: More evacuees in Johor, Perak and Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in the flood-hit states of Johor, Perak and Kedah continued to rise this afternoon.

In Johor, the number of flood victims increased to 196 people from 61 families this afternoon, compared to 147 victims from 46 families this morning, with the opening of a new PPS at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Layang-Layang in Kluang at 2 pm.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the PPS accommodates 34 victims from 13 families after their homes in Taman Layang-Layang and Kampung Paya Layang-Layang were flooded.

“Other PPS still operating are SK Seri Kampung Renggam in Kluang, SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat, and Dewan Kampung Murni Jaya in Kulai.

“Besides the Sembrong Dam, which is at a warning level, five rivers are also at warning levels, namely Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah (Batu Pahat), Sungai Sembrong at Batu 2 Sembrong (Batu Pahat), Sungai Sayong at Kampung Murni Jaya (Kulai), Sungai Pontian Besar at Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu (Kulai), and Sungai Jemaluang (Mersing),“ he said.

In Perak, the number of flood victims evacuated to PPS in the state also increased, to 262 people from 85 families, compared to 166 people from 51 families this morning.

The JPBN secretariat reported that the victims are housed in six PPS, including three newly opened ones in Kuala Kangsar district - Dewan Orang Ramai Lintang, SK Lasah, and Dewan Pandak Hamid OAOSC Bawong, accommodating 96 people from 34 families.

“The flood victims in Kerian remain unchanged at 71 people (20 families) sheltered in SK Changkat Lobak PPS, while at SK Parit Haji Aman PPS in Bagan Serai, there are 65 people (20 families).

“In Hulu Perak, the number of flood victims also remains the same at 30 people (11 families) housed at SMK Sultan Idris Shah II, Gerik,“ the secretariat said in a statement.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims has risen to 2,438 people from 749 families as of 4 pm, compared to 2,058 people from 679 families this morning.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah Deputy Director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all victims from five districts—Kota Setar, Baling, Pendang, Kubang Pasu, and Pokok Sena—were housed at 20 PPS.

“In Kota Setar, 1,112 people (335 families) are housed in eight PPS, Baling has 642 people (210 families) in eight PPS, Pendang has 505 people (138 families) in two PPS, Kubang Pasu has 108 people (38 families) in one PPS.

“In Pokok Sena, 71 people from 28 families are in one PPS. Meanwhile, two PPS in Sik, which were opened this morning, were fully closed by 1:30 p.m.,“ he said in a statement.