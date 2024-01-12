Floods: Pahang Sultan urges mosques, Surau to hold Solat Hajat

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called for mosques and surau across the state to hold sunat hajat in light of the ongoing floods affecting several states due to the northeast monsoon.

Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that the special prayers should be performed after Friday and Maghrib prayers.

“These prayers are to seek protection from floods and calamities and to beseech Allah SWT to lift all adversities and to grant safety and patience to those affected by the floods.

“I also pray for ease, resilience and perseverance for those severely impacted, especially in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah,” His Royal Highness said in a statement today.

The Ruler also prayed for Pahang to be protected from disasters and to remain safe and secure.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged the public to exercise caution during the flood season, prioritise personal and family safety and avoid high-risk areas such as rivers and beaches to prevent tragedies.

“Parents and guardians are reminded to closely monitor and advise their children against playing near rivers or drains, as these areas pose significant risks,” he said.