KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah continues to rise, while Sarawak has recorded a decline in the number of people seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning.

In SABAH, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that as of 8 am, the number of evacuees had increased to 989 from 305 families, up from 721 individuals from 212 families last night.

According to the statement, Membakut, which was hit by floods yesterday, has evacuated 160 people from 53 families to a relief centre.

“A total of 538 individuals from 177 families are housed in three relief centres in Beaufort, 278 people from 71 families in two centres in Kinabatangan, and 13 individuals from four families in a relief centre in Tambunan. There is an upward trend in evacuations in Beaufort, while the situation in Membakut, Tambunan, and Kinabatangan remains stable,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, the number of evacuees has dropped to 2,465 from 3,082 last night, with 16 relief centres still in operation as of 8 am.

According to the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the Bintulu Division recorded a significant decrease, with evacuees dropping to 1,099 from 1,775 last night. Meanwhile, in Mukah Division, the number of evacuees saw a slight decline to 605 from 607.

Similarly, the number of evacuees in Sibu down to 423 from 429, while in Miri, the figure increased to 338 from 271 reported last night.