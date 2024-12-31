KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Kelantan has increased as of 8 pm today.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the number of flood victims in the state has risen to 69 individuals from 17 families, compared to 52 individuals from 14 families as of 8 am today.

He said all victims are currently housed at two temporary relief centres in the Kota Tinggi district: Sekolah Kebangsaan Gembut and Balai Raya Kampung Perpat.

“Meanwhile, two rivers have reached alert levels: Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat in Segamat and Sungai Paya Dato in Mersing,” he said in a statement today.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims in the Pasir Mas district increased to 31 individuals from nine families, up from 23 individuals from seven families previously.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all victims are being sheltered at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’Deh relief centre.

In PERAK, a relief centre was set up at Dewan Kg Asli Chinggung in Muallim District at 6 pm today, housing 52 people from 11 families.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that the affected residents are from Kg Chinggung.