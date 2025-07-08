FM Mohamad to lead AICHR and SEANWFZ meetings at 58th AMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) officially begins today with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface Meeting with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead the discussions, fresh from accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil.

The meeting will gather ASEAN foreign ministers, Timor-Leste’s foreign minister, ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, and AICHR representatives. Key topics include recent human rights developments across the region.

Mohamad will also chair the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission, focusing on progress in implementing the SEANWFZ Treaty’s Plan of Action. Discussions will cover Timor-Leste’s potential accession and efforts to secure commitments from Nuclear Weapon States (NWS) to the treaty’s protocol.

Later, a trilateral meeting involving Malaysia, Brazil, and the ASEAN Secretariat will take place, attended by senior ASEAN officials and Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community Datuk Astanah Abdul Aziz.

Held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ the 58th AMM will feature 24 ministerial-level meetings, including engagements with ASEAN Dialogue Partners.

Approximately 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and partner nations, will convene at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11. - Bernama