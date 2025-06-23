KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any further escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry in its Facebook posting Monday said Mohamad made the call during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Turkiye.

“Both Ministers discussed the ongoing developments following the recent attacks on Iran,” the ministry said.

Tensions erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several locations across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to retaliate.

On Sunday the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, sparking fears and condemnation across the globe.