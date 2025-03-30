PETALING JAYA: Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan is set to lead a humanitarian mission to Myanmar in offering Malaysia’s support to the earthquake-stricken country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement, today, Anwar said as Asean chair, Malaysia is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the region’s collective response to the recent disaster.

“The recent earthquake in Myanmar has left a trail of devastation: thousands of lives lost, homes shattered and vital infrastructure in ruins.

“In the spirit of solidarity and compassion, the government of Malaysia has pledged an initial amount of RM10 million in humanitarian aid to support those whose lives have been upended by this tragedy,” he said.

At present, Anwar said teams from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) have been deployed and are now operating on the ground — standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow responders at the frontline of rescue and relief operations.

“Malaysia holds that no nation should face such hardship alone. Regional crises call for regional resolve.

“Asean’s duty to protect the well-being of its people must be met with swift, coordinated, and purposeful action.

“In the spirit of Asean concord and centrality, Malaysia will stand shoulder to shoulder with its regional partners to ensure that help reaches those who need it most — and that every effort leaves a lasting mark of hope and healing,” he added.

Fifty members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) left for Naypyidaw, Myanmar, this morning on a humanitarian aid mission and to participate in the search and rescue (SAR) operations for earthquake victims.

The SMART team, which is under the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), along with SAR equipment—including two five-ton trucks and a four-wheel-drive vehicle— left in two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) A400M aircraft which took off from the RMAFSubang Air Base at 9.30 am and 10 am, respectively.