Food delivery rider charged with attempted murder after ramming car into cop

KUALA LUMPUR: A food delivery rider, who allegedly rammed a car into a policeman last week, has claimed trial to an attempted murder charge at the Sessions Court here.

Muhammad Shamil Md Isa, 27, was charged with ramming a car into a motorcycle ridden by Corporal A. Rajaratnam, 48, knowing that the act could result in death, at a traffic light on Jalan Segambut, Sentul here at 11.45 pm, on Oct 21.

The charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xin did not offer bail for the accused. However, the accused’s lawyer Nurul Atikah Rusli requested bail on the grounds that her client had to take care of his mother.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah then asked Yeap how the incident transpired, to which the DPP responded that the accused and his girlfriend, who were in a car, were stopped by the policeman for inspection. However, the accused accelerated and crashed into the victim’s motorcycle.

“In that incident, the victim did not sustain any injuries; however, his motorcycle was dragged by the accused’s car for approximately 300 metres,” said Yeap.

The court did not allow bail and fixed Dec 2 for mention.