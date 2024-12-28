KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for strong winds and rough seas across the country’s waters, effective from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a statement this afternoon, the department reported that northeast winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) and waves up to 3.5 metres high are expected in the waters off East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“These conditions are hazardous for small boats, recreational activities at sea, and marine sports,“ MetMalaysia said.

The statement also warned of potential seawater overflow along coastal areas in the affected regions due to rising sea levels, expected from Sunday to Monday.

In addition, similar conditions are forecast for the waters surrounding southern Samui, Tioman, southern Bunguran, southeast Reef North, Reef South, Layang-Layang, Labuan, and Palawan, with rough seas likely to persist until Tuesday.

In the waters off Condore and northwest Reef North, Category Three conditions, characterised by wind speeds exceeding 60 km/h and waves over 4.5 metres, are anticipated until Tuesday.

“These conditions pose significant risks to all coastal and maritime activities, including offshore platform operations,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a Category Two warning has been issued for the northern Bunguran waters and the northeast and southwest Reef North areas, with winds of 50 to 60 km/h and waves reaching 4.5 metres.

“These conditions are dangerous for all shipping and coastal activities, including fishing and ferry operations,“ MetMalaysia cautioned.