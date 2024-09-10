Food operators, handlers must have safe food handling practices, says MOH

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH), through the Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM), constantly carries out monitoring and enforcement on food premises to ensure compliance with the Food Act 1983 and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

This follows several issues that have gone viral on social media related to food operators handling food in an unsanitary and unsafe manner such as using drain water to wash utensils and storing raw vegetables in the toilet.

In a statement today, the MOH insisted that all food premises operators and food handlers must always have good practices when handling food and to comply with the requirements set under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

This includes cleaning equipment using a clean water source, storing raw ingredients and food in safe places and at the right temperature, and practicing good personal hygiene when handling food.

At the same time, the MOH said it is the responsibility of the operators of the food premises to ensure that all employees attend Food Handler Training at a Food Handler Training School (SLPM) recognised by the MOH and obtain anti-typhoid vaccination.

The MOH said throughout this year, it has implemented the Clean, Smoke-Free Premises (BeBAs) walkabout programme, that is “Clean, Smoke Free Premises” which emphasises two main components which are compliance with food premises hygiene rules and rules related to the prohibition of smoking in food premises.

A total of eight BeBAS walkabout programme locations have been implemented and will continue in all states, said the statement.

The MOH said the programme also symbolises the understanding and cooperation between food premises operators and government and private agencies, volunteer partners, professional bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and emphasises the concept of community empowerment in ensuring that both regulations are complied with.

Through the BebAS progrmame, the MOH gives the recognition of ‘Clean and Safe’ (BeSS) premises to food premises such as restaurants, eateries, food courts, and others that have complied with the standards and regulations set in addition to increasing consumer confidence in choosing clean and safe food premises

The MOH said the public is advised to be careful when choosing places to eat and always ensure that the food they take is clean and safe.

Before buying, “Watch and Choose” and practice “Look, Smell, Taste” because it is the easiest step to avoid food poisoning, according to the statement.

If consumers have any concerns regarding any food safety issue or see for themselves a food safety incident that has occurred, they can contact any district health office or state health department nearest to them.

In addition, users can visit the website of the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) as well as the Facebook of the Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM) at http://moh.spab.gov.my and https://www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.