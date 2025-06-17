Football coach claims trial to sexual assault charges

KOTA TINGGI: A football coach pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of physical sexual assault against two of his trainees, who are students of a secondary school here.

Meor Azizi Zolkfle, 33, made the plea when the charges were read out before Judge Hayda Farizal Abu Hasan.

The accused, as a person in a position of trust, namely, a coach to a 13-year-and-five-month-old trainee, was charged with two counts of committing physical sexual assault on the teenager.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Bandar Penawar Stadium at 9.20 pm on May 2.

In a separate charge, the accused was alleged to have committed physical sexual assault on another trainee, aged 13 years and seven months, at a sports centre shop in Felda Sening at 8 pm on Nov 14.

He also faces a charge of committing the same offence against the same victim at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Adela field here at 7.50 pm on May 2.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

Section 14(a) carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, while Section 16(1) provides for an additional jail term of up to five years and not less than two strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Fang Leong appeared for the prosecution.

The judge allowed the accused, who is a father of two, bail of RM20,000 for all charges.

The court fixed July 17 for mention to allow for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer.