Foreign blogger Murray Hunter arrested in Bangkok for ignoring Thai summonses

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign blogger, Murray Hunter, was arrested in Bangkok last month after failing to comply with summonses issued by Thai authorities to assist in an investigation, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said today.

In a statement, the MCMC said it understands that Hunter was detained on Sept 29 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with the arrest linked to his failure to comply with directives issued by the Thai authorities.

“All matters relating to the arrest, potential offences, and any charges fall under the jurisdiction of the Thai authorities. MCMC respects and will abide by the due process and decisions of the Thai justice system,“ it said.

MCMC noted that police reports had been lodged in Malaysia and Thailand in April and June 2024 over Hunter’s publications related to Malaysian institutions, including MCMC.

It said Hunter, an Australian citizen, had been operating from Thailand as his base of publication with his content also accessible within the country.

Separately, a civil suit was filed in Malaysia, with the cause papers served on him in Thailand. - Bernama