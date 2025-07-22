Foreign man found dead with injuries at Sungai Petani construction site

SUNGAI PETANI: A foreign man was found dead with severe injuries to his abdomen and neck at a construction site in Bandar Utama.

The incident occurred on Sunday, with police receiving a report at 11.40pm.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan stated that preliminary investigations revealed a fight had broken out between the victim, believed to be a Myanmar national in his 30s, and his roommate, a fellow compatriot in his 50s.

The older suspect allegedly fled into nearby bushes after the altercation.

Police have detained 22 individuals to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

ACP Hanyan added that all workers at the construction site were found without proper documentation.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to locate the suspect who fled the scene. - Bernama