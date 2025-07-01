Forging path for top scorers to reach university goal

PETALING JAYA: A quiet but determined intervention led by a senior officer in the Prime Minister’s Department helped steer a key policy correction, opening the door for high-achieving SPM students to access the national matriculation programme.

Driving this change is special functions officer to the prime minister Shanmugam Mookan, who acted promptly in response to concerns over the admissions policy.

Previously, the policy disqualified students from being considered “straight A” scorers if they obtained even a single A-.

As a result, many high-performing students, some with 10 or more As, were denied placement in the matriculation programme, despite government assurances that top scorers would not be left behind. Many of those affected came from underprivileged or B40 backgrounds.

“This was not just about fixing an error but to ensure fairness regardless of socioeconomic background,” Shanmugam told theSun.

The push for change was set in motion by two committed education volunteers – Dr S. Sanjay, 42, and Dr S. Punithan, 44, both trained medical doctors who now mentor SPM school leavers online.

“Although we’re not in full-time clinical practice at the moment, we remain actively involved through health awareness campaigns, community training programmes, student mentorship and our weekly medical talk show ‘Vanakkam Doctor’ on Astro, which aims to educate the public on important health issues,” said Sanjay.

Sanjay and Punithan were approached by several affected students and their families who were confused by the rejection letters they received despite their excellent results.

Drawing on their experiences working closely with affected students, they meticulously compiled detailed data, personal testimonies and case summaries, turning anecdotal grievances into a compelling evidence-based case.

“Last year, they highlighted the plight of more than 50 underprivileged students, and 36 of the students managed to secure their places for matriculation after we submitted an appeal to the Education Ministry,” Shanmugam said, crediting the educators for their initiative.

Building on that success, the duo returned this year with another 52 student cases. These were again supported by thorough documentation and submitted directly to Shanmugam. The results of the appeals are expected on June 30.

“What they brought to me was not merely a complaint but a comprehensive picture backed by data, real-life experiences, and undeniable facts,” Shanmugam said.

He took the issue forward, leveraging his position in the Prime Minister’s Office to open formal dialogue with policymakers.

His next step was to engage newly appointed PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is a known advocate for educational equity.

Together, they initiated discussions with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, highlighting how the policy was unintentionally penalising high-performing students due to a narrow technical definition.

“Nurul Izzah, who is also deeply concerned about education issues, voiced the same unease,” said Shanmugam.

Following a series of consultations, the issue was eventually escalated to the Cabinet, where a final decision was made to re-examine and adjust the criteria.

On June 25, the government officially announced that all students who scored 10 As or more in last year’s SPM examination, and had applied for places in the matriculation programme, will be offered admission, regardless of race or background.

The Education Ministry said this includes students who obtained A- grades.

The decision marked a significant policy correction, one that reintroduced inclusivity into the national education system and offered renewed hope to hundreds of deserving students, Shanmugam said.

“I appreciate the transparency shown by Fadhlina, who was willing to engage with an open heart, even though the original decision was made based on technical, policy and existing system capacity factors.”