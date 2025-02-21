PUTRAJAYA: An officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told the High Court here today that he had recommended further investigation into the authenticity of four letters regarding donations amounting to USD681 million allegedly received by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak from the Saudi Arabia royal family.

MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division (AMLA) Senior Assistant Superintendent Nasharudin Amir said the findings on the authenticity of the letters by a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) team which went to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2015, to investigate the matter were immediately referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) upon their return.

“After returning from Riyadh, I submitted the findings of the investigation to the AGC and recommended further inquiries, including obtaining Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Singapore,“ said Nasharudin, a former investigating officer in the 1MDB case.

He said this when testifying as the 10th defence witness during cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib in Najib’s trial for alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

The MACC officials in the team to Riyadh included its Money Laundering and Asset Forfeiture director Senior Assistant Commissioner Fikri Ab Rahim and Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (then the MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner) and Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, who represented the AGC.

In the previous proceedings, Fikri, who is the ninth defence witness, told the court that Azam had instructed him to continue investigating the authenticity of the letters as the information gathered during the visit (to Riyadh) was insufficient.

Meanwhile, during the examination-in-chief by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Nasharudin confirmed that the recorded conversation of Prince Saud Abdulaziz Majid Al Saud, the nominee mentioned in the four donation letters, was conducted through the prince’s appointed representative, Mohamad Abdullah Al-Koman.

On October 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues on Monday.