MELAKA: A former bank officer pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to 26 counts of soliciting bribes amounting to RM153,622.47 from a law firm from 2018 to 2023.

Mohd Rais Mohamed Ramli, 44, is alleged to have solicited bribes amounting to RM153,622.478 as an inducement to help the law firm secure housing loan referrals from the bank.

He was charged with committing the offence at a restaurant in Plaza Mahkota here between Jan 1, 2018, and Dec 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides a prison sentence of not more than 20 years, a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed him bail of RM37,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the Selangor MACC Office once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Fatin Nur Athirah Zainudinfrom MACC appeared for the prosecution, while Mohd Rais was represented by lawyer Andrew Lourdes.

The court set April 9 for mention.