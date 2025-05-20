ALOR SETAR: A former bank teller in Padang Terap near here pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four charges of criminal breach of trust of the bank customer’s money totalling RM55,000.

Mohd Abd Rahman Hamzah, 41, was charged with committing the offence by making a withdrawal transaction from a bank account belonging to Akademi Al-Quran dan Dakwah Ummah without the consent of the account owner.

The man, who now works part-time as a car salesman in Sungai Petani, was charged with committing the offence at the bank in April, May and June 2022.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and whipping and may also be fined if convicted.

He also pleaded not guilty to four charges of using a document, namely ‘Borang Wang Keluar Wit 506’ for the amount of all the money in the account belonging to the academy, as genuine, which he had reason to believe was a forgery at the same location and date.

The charge, under Section 471 of the Penal Code, is punishable under Section 465 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum two-year jail term or a fine or both if convicted.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini allowed the man bail of RM28,000 with one surety for all charges and set June 15 for mention for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vatchira Wong Rui Fern appeared for the prosecution.