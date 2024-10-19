Former Dewan Negara president Vadiveloo dies at 92

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Dewan Negara (Malaysian Senate) president, Tan Sri G. Vadiveloo died at 11.30 am today at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) of old age. He was 92.

MIC Vice-President, Datuk T. Murugiah in confirming the news expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, describing the former MIC Secretary-General’s passing as a great loss to both the party and the nation.

“The late Vadiveloo, who also served as MIC Secretary-General, was a dedicated leader. His death is a big loss not only to MIC but also to the country,” Murugiah told Bernama when contacted.

The funeral will take place tomorrow (Oct 20), with prayers scheduled from noon to 2 pm at his residence, No 12, Jalan Bukit Desa 3, Lorong Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur. The cortege will then proceed to the DBKL crematorium.

Vadiveloo served as Dewan Negara president from April 13, 1992 to June 12, 1995.