KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s squash player Sanjay Jeeva’s dream debut at the 2024–2025 World Championships came to a shattering halt in Chicago on Friday, as he was swiftly dispatched off in the opening round.

The world number 72 was outplayed by world number 11 from Egypt Youssef Soliman 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 in 36 minutes during the first day of the world meet.

However, all is not lost for Malaysia as six others including world number nine S. Sivasangari (women’s) and world number 10 Ng Eain Yow (men’s) will open their campaign later today.

Sivasangari will play Spanish player Marta Dominguez while Patrick Rooney of England awaits Eain Yow in the opening round.

The 2024-2025 World Championships will run until May 17.