Former director, company fined RM15,000 for unpaid service tax in Melaka

MELAKA: A former director and his company were fined RM15,000 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court for failing to pay service tax and penalties amounting to RM139,755.25 between 2021 and 2023.

Judge Haderiah Siri imposed the sentence after Ng Wen Hua, 31, and Go Lounge Sdn Bhd pleaded guilty to five charges.

She also ordered a one-month jail term in default for each charge if they fail to settle the fine.

According to the charges, Ng and the company failed to pay service tax within the stipulated period under Section 26(4) of the Service Tax Act 2018.

The unpaid taxes ranged from RM19,000 to RM30,000, with penalties between RM3,000 and RM12,000.

The offences occurred at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Wisma Kastam Negeri, Ayer Keroh, on multiple dates in 2022 and 2023.

The charges were brought under Section 26(8) of the Service Tax Act 2018, read with Section 78(1)(a), which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000, three years’ imprisonment, or both.

Prosecuting officer Mohammad Azhar Habib urged the court to impose a RM5,000 fine per charge, citing non-compliance and loss of government revenue.

The accused, unrepresented, requested leniency as the business was no longer operational. - Bernama