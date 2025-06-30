Former Felda staff jailed, fined RM20k for misusing settlers’ death benefits

KUANTAN: A former administrative assistant was sentenced to three months in jail and fined RM20,000 by the Sessions Court today for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM41,652.42 in death benefits meant for seven Felda settlers’ families.

Nurul Syafiha Awang Za, 36, pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Sazlina Safie, who ordered her to begin serving the sentence immediately.

The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months’ imprisonment.

The case involved funds entrusted to Nurul Syafiha by Roslan Kumin, intended as death benefits for the next of kin of Felda Sungai Panching settlers. Instead, she misused the money for personal expenses between February 2018 and 2019 while working at the Felda Sungai Panching Timur Office.

Charged under Section 406 of the Penal Code, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, whipping, and a fine. Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamariah Seman from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) led the prosecution, while Nurul Syafiha was represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar.