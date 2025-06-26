Former pay TV employee with 743 data tampering charges sent to psychiatric hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today ordered a former pay television employee accused of tampering with 743 client accounts to undergo a month-long psychiatric observation at Hospital Bahagia Tanjong Rambutan in Perak.

Judge Norma Ismail issued the order after the accused, Nora Idayu Jaafar, 48, was suspected of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Her lawyer, Daniel Annamalai, presented a clinic letter dated June 6 recommending psychiatric assessment.

“The accused must report to Hospital Bahagia on June 30 for observation. The case will be mentioned again on July 29,“ said Judge Norma.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman represented the prosecution.

During today’s hearing, the court spent nearly two hours reading 132 of the 743 charges. Nora Idayu had previously fainted in court on June 4 after the 30th charge was read.

She collapsed shortly after pleading not guilty, prompting a pause in proceedings as medical personnel attended to her.

Nora, who worked in the commercial support unit, allegedly converted regular client accounts to corporate accounts without authorization at Astro’s Menara Icon office in Jalan Tun Razak in 2014.

The charges fall under Section 5(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, carrying a maximum penalty of RM100,000 fine, seven years’ jail, or both.