Former Petronas manager charged with disclosure of information

KUALA LUMPUR: A former manager at Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to disclose confidential information regarding the national oil company’s operation and financial performance.

Mohd Khairul Akmal Mohd Jasni, 40, was charged with attempting to disclose the information which he obtained in the performance of his duties as Petronas Business Unit Performance Manager to Sarawak Petroleum Company (Petros).

He was alleged to have attempted to disclose the information in a document with the title “Q1 2024 Upstream Business Performance Operational & Financial” to Petros at a condominium unit in Jalan Pinang, near here, between 3.19 pm and 3.21 pm on June 8 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 203A (1) of the Penal Code and read together with Section 511 of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for up to one year, upon conviction, while Section 511 carries a prison sentence not exceeding half of Section 203A (1), if convicted.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mokhtarudin allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety and set May 19 for mention. She also ordered Mohd Khairul Akmal to surrender his passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman while lawyer Fadhli Sutris (rpt: Sutris) represented the accused.