Former student jailed for infanticide in George Town case

GEORGE TOWN: A former private college student was sentenced to three months in jail and fined RM10,000 for infanticide after pleading guilty in the High Court.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad ordered the 23-year-old woman to serve her sentence from the date of her arrest, accounting for previous detentions.

The judge noted the woman’s remorse and suffering during her five years on bail, describing it as traumatic for her and her family.

A psychiatric report confirmed she suffered from severe depression and continues to require treatment.

The court opted for a restorative rather than punitive sentence, considering her mental state and intent to take her own life after childbirth.

The accused was initially charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty.

She was later offered an alternative charge under Section 309A due to her mental condition and witness testimonies.

Infanticide under Section 309A carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Khairiah Dahalaan.

The accused was represented by lawyer RSN Rayer.

Southeast District Social Welfare Department officer Mohd Zahir Harun attended the proceedings. - Bernama