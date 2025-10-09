Former telco technician arrested for substation thefts worth RM600,000

KUALA NERANG: Police have detained three men suspected of stealing telecommunications substation components in Kampung Musa, Mukim Pedu on September 30.

Padang Terap district police chief Superintendent Abdull Razak Othman revealed the first arrest involved a 37-year-old former telecommunications technician from Pendang.

Authorities acted on two police reports filed by the telecommunications company regarding stolen communication parts valued at approximately RM112,000.

The primary suspect was apprehended during a 12:30 am raid on his residence on October 1 according to police statements.

Officers subsequently captured two additional suspects aged 31 and 51 in Alor Setar for allegedly purchasing stolen goods.

Police confiscated equipment believed used in the criminal activities from the main suspect’s home.

Urine screening confirmed the first suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine with three prior drug offenses.

This theft operation reportedly continued for two years targeting secluded substations during early morning hours.

Investigators have now solved 21 telecommunications component theft cases across Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang and Kota Setar districts.

Total losses from these criminal activities exceed 600,000 Malaysian ringgit according to police estimates.

All suspects face charges under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft-related offenses.

Police encourage public members with relevant information to contact their nearest station or use the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol application. – Bernama