Sarawak man remanded over 3-year-old girl’s death in Kuching

KUCHING: Authorities have detained a 32-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old child following what police have described as severe physical abuse in Kampung Rampangi, Santubong district.

The suspect, who is identified as the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was brought before the Kuching magistrate’s court where he was granted a seven-day remand order to facilitate investigations into the tragic incident.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah (pic) expressed strong condemnation of the alleged crime during a media briefing held after the court proceedings.

“This involved extreme cruelty towards a young child. We are committed to ensuring that justice prevails in this case,“ the commissioner stated, emphasising that law enforcement will pursue the matter with full force.

“The offender will face the full weight of the law,“ he added.

Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect following a report filed by an acquaintance who became aware of the child’s death. The arrest took place one day before the court appearance.

According to Zainal, investigators are examining the dynamics between the suspect and the victim’s mother as part of their probe.

“We are looking into the relationship between the suspect and the mother. At this stage, she has not been taken into custody,“ the commissioner explained.

He confirmed that the suspect has provided a confession and that several witnesses, including the child’s mother, have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The commissioner declined to disclose specific details about the nature of the alleged abuse, citing the active investigation.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to be conducted on the victim’s body to determine the full extent of injuries sustained.

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder. Upon conviction, this offense carries either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The victim resided in Kampung Rampangi within the Santubong district, located near Kuching city.