Foundation presents aid to B40 individuals, households

BUKIT MERTAJAM: In a welfare initiative to support underprivileged communities, Koperasi Khazanah Usahawan Berhad (Ko-Khawan), through its charitable arm Yayasan Muhibah Malaysia, conducted a large-scale aid distribution programme at the Seberang Perai City Council last Saturday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was accompanied by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, presented the contributions to B40 recipients.

The initiative was aimed at alleviating the burden of educational and household expenses, with essential school supplies for 2,000 students and daily necessities for 6,500 families distributed.

Primary and secondary school students and orphans received a complete set of school supplies, including school bags, uniforms and stationery, while each family received about RM100 worth of groceries and basic household necessities.

More than 6,000 guests and aid recipients were also treated to dinner, during which a lucky draw was held.

In a statement, chairman of both Ko-Khawan and Yayasan Muhibah Malaysia Datuk Eng Yee Koon highlighted the Madani government’s commitment to supporting underprivileged communities and improving their living standards.

He said welfare assistance to students could help alleviate poverty related challenges, which could sometimes hinder academic achievements.

Yayasan Muhibah Malaysia, established in 2024, has 300 members. The organisation focuses on charitable works, assisting various underprivileged groups, such as orphans, single parents and students from the B40 group.

Last year, it provided education related assistance to 1,000 students nationwide, including computers, tuition fees and online learning programmes.

“We are not just providing material aid but also love and hope. Malaysians need to recognise that the underprivileged should not be forgotten and must be supported,” he said.

The event marked the fourth and final engagement in Anwar’s full-day trip to Penang last Saturday. He first launched a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mutiara LRT project at Lebuh Sungai Pinang 1 in the morning, followed by a visit to Jit Sin Private Secondary School, during which where he announced an allocation of over RM20 million for 63 Chinese independent schools nationwide.

He later launched the new South Wing of KPH Penang Specialist Hospital in Bukit Mertajam, where he cautioned hospitals against raising prices indiscriminately.