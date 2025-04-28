Foundation’s massive effort for Myanmar quake victims

PETALING JAYA: The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) hit the ground running when the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, leaving over 3,700 dead and more than 5,000 injured.

The foundation rolled out a massive, coordinated relief effort across Mandalay and Naypyidaw, two of the hardest-hit regions.

In a statement, it said BTCF volunteers had acted quickly to assess the damage, distribute emergency aid and provide vital emotional support to survivors.

The foundation said BTCF’s Malaysia branch had teamed up with the Royal Malaysian Air Force to fly critical humanitarian supplies to Naypyidaw.

The first shipment, containing folding beds and eco-blankets, was sent on April 7 to hospitals and mobile clinics.

“Accompanied by two Malaysian volunteers, the delivery was handed directly to the Myanmar Red Cross Society for distribution.”

The tragedy has left more than 10,000 religious structures severely damaged in the predominantly Buddhist nation.

Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, reported the heaviest toll.

The statement said BTCF’s international relief efforts have delivered more than 300 metric tonnes of aid, focusing on food, medical supplies and sanitation needs.

Priority distributions have targeted rural villages, temporary shelters, hospitals, monasteries and orphanages. Key supplies include rice, cooking oil, instant noodles, biscuits, eggs, and clean drinking water.

BTCF has also distributed vital medical items, including 600,000 face masks, 1,000 wound treatment packs and nearly 600,000 pairs of gloves, along with 2,620 packs of sanitary pads.

To address electricity shortages, BTCF is providing solar-powered lanterns and lighting kits, while for shelter, more than 100 heavy-duty tents, 3,975 foldable beds and 1,900 mosquito nets have been distributed.

Special care packages have been prepared for vulnerable groups, including elderly residents, orphans and families with infants, featuring baby formula, diapers and small toys.

BTCF volunteers have also been delivering hot meals and clean water to overwhelmed healthcare workers and search-and-rescue teams.

Local partnerships, including with the Yunnan Chamber of Commerce, have been crucial in logistics, debris clearing and emotional support services.

BTCF also organised a memorial service in Mandalay on April 17, with 550 monks from 26 monasteries chanting blessings for the victims.

BTCF’s humanitarian presence in Myanmar began in 2008 after Cyclone Nargis, and today it supports over 20,000 long-term member households. Through its network of 784 local volunteers, the foundation continues to provide aid and emotional support across Myanmar’s communities.

Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan remains a key supporter of Tzu Chi Malaysia’s charitable missions, helping the foundation expand its humanitarian efforts both across Malaysia and internationally.

BTCF remains committed to supporting Myanmar’s recovery and rebuilding efforts in the months and years to come.