Four arrested in connection with Butterworth shooting incident

BUTTERWORTH: Police have arrested four men, including two brothers, to assist in investigations into a shooting incident at a house in Taman Pandan here, believed to be triggered by a dispute over debts.

Penang CID chief SAC Zailanni Amit said the four men, aged 43 to 53, were arrested separately in Butterworth following a police report made by the victim at 2 pm yesterday.

Following the arrests, police seized a CZ 75 D Compact semi-automatic pistol with four bullets and a 9 mm bullet casing.

“Investigations showed that at about 11.30 am yesterday a man and his male friend visited the victim’s house to demand a RM23,000 debt from April, believed to be related to gambling.

“However, one of them was dissatisfied and pointed a gun at the victim before firing two shots at the house wall to intimidate him,“ he told Bernama tonight.

Zailanni said the victim, who was not injured, lodged a police report out of concern for his and his family’s safety.

He said two of the detainees have been remanded for six days and the other two for three days.

They all have various criminal and drug-related records, and the case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 506 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.