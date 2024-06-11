Five wild bull elephants captured in Jeli

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) captured five wild bull elephants in Kampung Dendong, Batu Melintang in Jeli today.

Its director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the wild elephants were captured following complaints from local residents regarding disturbances caused by the wild animals yesterday.

“Our team from Jeli and the Kelantan Elephant Capture Unit conducted an operation to capture the wild elephants today.

“The relocation operation and release of all five male elephants to a more suitable and safer location will be carried out soon,” he said in a statement.

He added that the operation was supported by personnel from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Lanchang, Pahang.

Mohamad Hafid said the capture of the elephants has brought relief to residents and helped prevent further losses due to crop and property damage caused by the wild animals.

“Capturing and relocating the elephants is not a long-term solution as the farms are located near the Gunung Basor Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK), where the estimated population of wild elephants is believed to be over 50.

“Residents, especially farmers, should implement mitigation measures, such as installing blue LED lights along known elephant pathways to the farms, keeping their land clear and avoiding overgrown areas,” he said.

He also advised the public to exercise caution if they encounter wildlife and to avoid taking any action that could endanger their own safety.