Four express bus passengers fined for not wearing seat belts in JPJ op

KUALA LUMPUR: Four express bus passengers were fined for failing to wear seat belts during a special Road Transport Department (JPJ) operation at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza.

JPJ Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory director Hamidi Adam identified the offenders as three men and one woman, all local passengers travelling on two separate express buses.

“The passengers explained they weren’t accustomed to wearing seat belts,” he said during a press conference following the operation which ran from 10 am to noon.

Some passengers were aware of the regulation but had not yet developed the habit of buckling up, according to Hamidi.

The operation inspected 203 commercial vehicles, with 51 facing enforcement action for various violations.

Two vehicles were impounded immediately for serious offences including expired road tax and insurance coverage.

Authorities issued 132 summonses for a range of other infractions discovered during the checks.

Hamidi noted that despite express bus operators displaying reminder notices and playing audio announcements, passenger compliance remains disappointingly low.

He reminded all passengers that failing to wear seat belts carries a RM300 fine under current regulations.

JPJ will continue strict enforcement of seat belt rules to protect both passengers and other road users on Malaysian roads.

From September 1 until yesterday, JPJ’s Kuala Lumpur branch has inspected 8,225 commercial vehicles throughout the capital.

The total inspections comprised 3,389 goods vehicles and 4,836 public service vehicles operating in the federal territory.

During this period, 575 vehicles faced enforcement action while authorities issued 1,672 summonses for various traffic offences.

The special operation will continue in a focused and systematic manner until December 31 this year.

JPJ is conducting technical and document checks at strategic locations across Kuala Lumpur to ensure road safety compliance. – Bernama