PUCHONG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) today raided four factories in the state for using unauthorised MS 224 standard labels on retreaded tyres.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the integrated operation, carried out following a month-long surveillance, also involved the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Customs Department, Immigration Department, Department of Standards Malaysia and SIRIM.

“In the 8.30 am raid, we seized 262 units of retreaded pneumatic tyres valued at RM80,410 and several business documents from the premises believed to be manufacturing and supplying non-standard retreaded tyres.

“Checks found that the manufacturers did not obtain certification from SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd yet they continued using the MS 224 certification labels on their retreaded tyres,“ he told reporters at one of the raid locations.

He said it was against the Trade Descriptions (Marking of Pneumatic Tyre) 2012 and could threaten road users’ safety, adding that the licence that allowed them to use the label expired in 2023.

“In 2023, we received 194 complaints related to these retreaded tyres, followed by 296 complaints last year, and as of Feb 12, 28 complaints have been filed by concerned users regarding the safety of the retreaded tyres used by this particular shop.

“We will not compromise on any violations of the law, especially those involving public safety. An investigation paper has been opened, and the case will be investigated under Section 29(2) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011,“ he said.

Meanwhile, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said they are looking into making it mandatory for the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) to label tyres for vehicles undergoing inspection to ensure compliance with the MS 224 certification, among other things.

“We will further tighten the monitoring and verification of retreaded tyres in the market to ensure that consumers are not easily deceived by products that do not meet safety specifications,“ he added.