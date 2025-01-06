KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today extended his wishes to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) on its 44th anniversary.

“For over four decades, FINAS has uplifted the local creative industry – from the silver screen to the digital platform. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to elevating the arts, culture and voices of Malaysians through local films and content.

“May FINAS continue to be a pillar of strength in nurturing talent, expanding market reach and propelling our film industry to the global stage,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fahmi also congratulated TV3 on its 41st anniversary, noting its enduring presence in the lives of Malaysians.

“For 41 years, TV3 has been part of our lives – delivering news, entertainment, drama and quality programming that shaped memories across generations.

“Thank you for your dedication in providing informative and entertaining content that educates and unites us all. Wishing you continued success, relevance and resonance with the public,” he said.