KUALA LUMPUR: Four former Malaysian prime ministers attended the lying-in-state to give their last respects for Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at Masjid Negara (National Mosque) here today.

The nation’s 6th Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, was among the first to arrive at the mosque at 10.40 am after the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted his request to be excused from his ongoing trial today to pay his last respects to Tun Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah.

Malaysia’s two-time former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived 50 minutes later, followed by the 8th Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at 12.20 pm and the 9th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at 12.34 pm.

Also present to pay last respects to Tun Abdullah was Singapore’s Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

All of them also spent some time conveying words of comfort and condolences to Tun Abdullah’s wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, and his family members.

Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday at the age of 85.