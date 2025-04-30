PUTRAJAYA: Four individuals, including one with the title ‘Datuk Seri’, have been remanded for four days until Saturday (May 3) in connection with an alleged submission of false claims amounting to RM360 million.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Burhanuddin following an application submitted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

According to a source, the four individuals, consisting of three men and one woman, aged between 50s to 70s, were detained between 4 and 6 pm yesterday while they were giving statements at the MACC headquarters here.

“Initial investigations found that all suspects are believed to have committed the offences between 2016 and 2017.

“They are suspected to have submitted false claims amounting to approximately RM360 million, using sukuk funds for a Klang Valley highway construction project valued at RM1.30 billion,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.