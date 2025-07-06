Four injured as car crashes into canal in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Four individuals sustained serious injuries after their Perodua Alza veered off the road and crashed into a shallow canal along Jalan York.

The victims included an elderly man and three women, with two of them being sisters.

The injured were identified as Mohd Barak Abdul Latiff, 64, who suffered minor injuries, while Rashidah Bee Shaik Mydin, 54, Fatimah Beevi P.M. Mydin, 59, and Mydin Fatimah P.M. Mydin, 63, sustained more serious wounds.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call at 3.24 pm, prompting immediate deployment of a team from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station.

Assistant operations director John Sagun Francis confirmed that all victims were trapped inside the submerged vehicle when rescuers arrived.

“Firefighters used specialized equipment to extract the victims, completing the operation by 4 pm,” he said.

The injured were given preliminary medical treatment before being transported to Penang Hospital via ambulance and a JBPM EMRS vehicle. - Bernama