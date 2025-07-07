Four injured in Johor school van and lorry collision

JOHOR BAHRU: Three children and a female school van driver sustained injuries in a collision with a trailer lorry carrying cement near the Bandar Dato’ Onn exit on the southbound PLUS Highway.

The incident occurred earlier today, prompting an emergency response from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

According to Senior Fire Officer II Muhamad Azizi Zakaria, the 32-year-old lorry driver and 19 other children in the van escaped unharmed.

The department received a distress call at approximately 1.10 pm, dispatching a Fire Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Services (EMRS) Unit with 10 personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, rescuers found 24 individuals involved, including a male student, two female students, and the 45-year-old van driver who were injured,“ he said.

Special equipment was used to free the trapped victims from the wreckage.

All injured parties were transported to Sultan Ismail Hospital via ambulance for further treatment. – Bernama