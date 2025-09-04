Four men charged with extorting RM18,000 from an individual

GEORGE TOWN: Four men pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates Court today to a charge of extorting RM18,000 from an individual last month.

P Veeran, 36; S Rohan Raj, 22; L Yuvarajan, 21; and S Siva, 22, were jointly charged with committing extortion by intentionally causing fear to the victim through the threat of police arrest at Desa Air Mas, Gelugor, at 12.30 am on March 21.

They were charged under Section 384 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of these penalties upon conviction.

Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri granted each accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety and prohibited them from contacting the victim pending the disposal of the case. He then fixed April 28 for document submission.

Deputy public prosecutor Syairah Aqilah Khalil appeared for the prosecution, while all four accused were represented by lawyer R. Puran.

In a separate Magistrates Court, Veeran and Rohan Raj also pleaded not guilty to three additional charges of impersonating police officers.

Rohan Raj was additionally charged with possessing a fake firearm, specifically a plastic toy pistol, at Desa Air Mas, Gelugor, at 12.30 am on March 21.

For the first two charges, Veeran and Rohan Raj were charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Rohan Raj was charged under Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nadratul Naim Mohd Saidi granted bail at RM6,000 per charge for each accused and set May 22 for the next case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Darrshini appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were represented by lawyer R. Puran.