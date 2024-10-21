Four men identified to assist investigations into captivity claims by Ummu Atiyah - IGP

JERANTUT: The police have identified four men to assist in investigations into the claims made by Ummu Atiyah, the daughter of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad, that she was held captive at a GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) settlement in Batu Hampar, Perak.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said they were now tracking down the four individuals, who are all above 20.

“Investigations are still ongoing so if some say that we (the police) are in a hurry to arrest, no... we will call them to give their statements before further action,” he said at a media conference after attending a meeting in Taman Negara here today.

Razarudin was previously reported to have said that the victim claimed to have been held captive in a room in a single storey house for around a month and was not allowed to use her mobile phone by four male GISBH followers.

The police took Ummu Atiyah to the alleged location where she was held captive in Batu Hampar, Perak for identification purposes yesterday.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said he did not deny the possibility that there was another individual who was sexually harassed by GISBH followers and urged the victim to step forward and lodge a police report.

In addition, he said that the MADANI government’s initiative to create a rehabilitation programme under the National Security Council was the best chance for GISBH followers to rehabilitate themselves.