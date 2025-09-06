Four new MADANI Recreational Parks open in Ipoh to boost community wellbeing

IPOH: Four additional MADANI Recreational Parks have officially opened today as part of the government’s initiative to improve community wellbeing through a national plan to develop 1,000 parks by 2035.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed that these four parks were completed in July according to schedule within the Ipoh City Council administrative area.

The newly opened parks are situated in Taman Pusing Baru, Taman Kledang, Taman Pengkalan Barat and Taman Westpool.

Minister Nga revealed that the Housing and Local Government Ministry has allocated 5.4 million ringgit specifically for constructing twelve MADANI Recreational Parks in Ipoh alone.

“Today we launched four parks while the remaining eight have been completed but not yet officially opened,“ he told reporters after officiating the Taman Westpool MADANI Recreational Park.

He emphasized that these recreational spaces are already operational and receiving highly positive feedback from community members.

Nga explained that MADANI Recreational Parks serve not only as leisure and recreation areas but also function as a form of physiotherapy to support mental health.

The ministry exceeded its target last year by completing 109 MADANI Recreational Parks nationwide according to the minister’s statement.

Another 100 parks are expected to be completed this year, bringing the total to 216 operational MADANI Recreational Parks by the end of 2024.

Nga also inaugurated the Kampung Kepayang Gateway this morning, marking a significant milestone for Ipoh’s first Malay village.

“After 110 years, the residents finally have a new gateway that represents progress and community development,“ he stated.

The minister reaffirmed the MADANI government’s commitment to ensuring these recreational parks become iconic landmarks and community favourites across the nation.

Nga reminded the public to take responsibility for maintaining the parks following reports of minor damage caused by irresponsible users.

“Everyone must participate in caring for these public facilities to preserve them for future generations,“ he emphasized.

Although the reported damages are not severe, the minister expressed hope that communities can achieve zero vandalism through collective responsibility and care. – Bernama