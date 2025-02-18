Free flu jabs for senior citizens in Melaka starts today

MELAKA: The implementation of the free influenza vaccination programme for senior citizens, aged 60 and above, in Melaka begins today.

The Melaka Health Department (JKN) in a statement today said the vaccines will be given to individuals with at least one chronic disease such as diabetes, hypertension, heart, obesity, high chloresterol, and kidney or lung ailments.

“This is an initiative of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to protect the high-risk group from serious complications such as pneumonia, sepsis, and organ failure due to influenza infections.”

“The administration of influenza vaccines has been proven safe and effective in preventing infections and serious complications, as well as reducing hospitalisation and mortality rates among the elderly,“ according to the statement.

The statement said the elderly who meet the criteria for receiving the free influenza vaccines should make an appointment through the MySejahtera app.

It said appointment slots are given based on the availability of vaccines at all health clinics in the state, and elderly individuals who belong to the high-risk group are advised to take the opportunity and make an appointment immediately because the number of available doses is limited.

“In addition to taking the vaccines, the public especially senior citizens are also advised to adopt preventive measures to reduce the risk of influenza infection.

“These (measures) include frequent washing of hands, practicing proper etiquette when coughing and sneezing, wearing a mask if symptomatic, and seeking immediate treatment if experiencing influenza symptoms such as prolonged fever, cough and cold,“ it also said.

The Melaka JKN is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of the people, especially the elderly who are at high risk of influenza complications.

“Therefore, we encourage those who are eligible to promptly get the influenza vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the risk of infections that can lead to serious complications,“ it added.