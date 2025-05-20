PUTRAJAYA: Senior citizens with at least one comorbid or chronic disease are advised to get the influenza vaccine for free through the Senior Citizen Influenza Immunisation programme at selected health facilities of the Ministry of Health.

The ministry, in a statement today, said that to date, 65.16 per cent of senior citizens with comorbidities have received the influenza vaccine through the programme that began last Feb 18.

It said there are still 56,237 vaccination appointment slots available through the programme.

“The public can get the influenza vaccine at government health facilities until the end of August 2025. Eligible senior citizens are advised to immediately make an appointment before the slots close,” read the statement.

According to the ministry, the service is provided at 649 selected Health Clinics (KK) in the country, and the vaccine is provided free of charge.

Appointments can be made via the MySejahtera application.

“The public can also contact the nearest District Health Office, browse the official portal or MOH’s social media, or personally go to the KK to obtain more information,” according to the ministry.

For senior citizens who do not have access to MySejahtera, they can physically go to the listed KK to register and get vaccinated, subject to available slots.

The ministry encourages senior citizens who attend follow-up treatment of chronic diseases at the relevant KK to take the initiative to obtain information and inquire about eligibility to receive the free influenza vaccine, if it has not been offered.

It calls on senior citizens who have at least one comorbid or chronic disease, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease or high blood pressure, to take this opportunity to obtain appropriate protection ahead of the infection season.

Taking this vaccination is important to prevent serious complications and reduce the rate of hospitalisation due to influenza infection among high-risk groups, it said.