PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public planning to attend the Lebaran Kasih Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi this Sunday can utilise the free shuttle bus service provided.

In a social media post, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry said two shuttle routes will be available, namely from a designated public parking area and Putrajaya Sentral, to ferry visitors to the event venue at Sri Satria in Precinct 16.

The shuttle bus from the public parking area will operate from the P3 H3 Bus Terminal, which can be located via https://maps.app.goo.gl/2gvh8nbWtN7KF9N28

The second route involves Maraliner buses running a loop between Putrajaya Sentral, Masjid Putra and Sri Satria.

The open house will be held from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof are also expected to attend the event.

The dress code for the event is national attire or long-sleeved Malaysian batik for men, and national attire or modest and appropriate clothing for women.