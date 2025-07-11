Free STPM Tamil guidebook for 700 students nationwide

KLANG: A total of 700 students taking the Tamil subject in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination will receive a free specialised guidebook to support their studies. Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy announced the initiative, highlighting the guidebook’s coverage of all three semesters’ syllabi.

The resource was developed by a team of academics, including professors and Form Six teachers. Saraswathy emphasised that the guidebook will be distributed annually to STPM Tamil students nationwide, particularly those without access to Tamil language teachers.

She noted that the Ministry of Education had previously published a similar guidebook in 2018. “This new publication continues the government’s efforts to expand Tamil reference materials and mitigate teacher shortages,“ she said during the launch of ‘Buku Panduan STPM Bahasa Tamil’.

The International Association for Tamil Research (IATR) spearheaded the guidebook’s publication, which is not yet commercially available. Saraswathy urged schools to acquire copies to assist students ahead of the STPM exams.

At the event, she presented the guidebook to 100 students, stating, “This book will serve as a vital reference and help bridge gaps in Tamil language education.”