Friends of Sabah app can help give tourist quick assistance - ESSCOM

LAHAD DATU: The Friends of Sabah (FoS) app, which will soon be launched, is capable of providing quick assistance to tourists, especially during emergency situations, when they are in the state, especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZONE).

Eastern Security Sabah Command (ESSCOM) commander Datuk Victor Sanjos said FoS, which was jointly developed by the Sabah state government and IT Collection Sdn Bhd, is currently in a six to seven-month trial period for improvements before it is launched.

He said the ESSCOM could monitor the whereabouts of tourists in the area, which would ensure their safety during their visit.

“The app is not meant to spy on tourist movements but more to provide easy communication between tourists and security teams should there be any untoward incidents and to provide immediate aid if needed.

“The app also has emergency phone numbers, including police stations, fire stations and hospitals if users have other emergencies,” he told reporters after officiating the FoS pre-launch here today.

Victor said he would present the matter to the Sabah Security Committee to evaluate the need to make it compulsory for tourists to download the app throughout their visit to the state.

“We hope that with this app, tourists can visit the Sabah east coast and enjoy the flora and fauna and the hospitality of Sabah’s people with an easy mind,” he added.